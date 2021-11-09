Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $405.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.40 million and the highest is $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RRR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

