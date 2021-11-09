$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

