Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.

GDYN stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,792. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 41.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 46.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 176.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

