Raymond James Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $380.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $295.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.