Root (ROOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Root has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Root stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

