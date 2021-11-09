ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 243,701 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.21.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

