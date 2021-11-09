Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

