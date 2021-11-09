Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.01

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.69. Valeo shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 19,774 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.