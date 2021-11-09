Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

OCDX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 69.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

