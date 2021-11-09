Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.16

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.16 and traded as low as C$34.89. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.92, with a volume of 1,781,384 shares traded.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

