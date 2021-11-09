Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.65. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 173,519 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 343.68%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.