Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.65. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 173,519 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 343.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.