AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Shares of AgJunction Inc. (TSE:AJX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.73. AgJunction shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 7,630 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AgJunction Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Company Profile (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.