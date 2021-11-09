AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of AgJunction Inc. (TSE:AJX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.73. AgJunction shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 7,630 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AgJunction Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

