Thryv (THRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 in the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thryv stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Thryv were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

