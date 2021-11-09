Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

CLVR stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVR. Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.