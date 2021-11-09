Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.64.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.46.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

