BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$226.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$192.13 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$78.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.