Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a na rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$51.44 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$28.30 and a twelve month high of C$51.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

