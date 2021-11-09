TD Securities Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

Shares of ERF opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

