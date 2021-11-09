FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Boosted by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCRN. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $955.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

