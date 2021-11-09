Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.14. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.61 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £224.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

