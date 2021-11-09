FY2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.49) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.