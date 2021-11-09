FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

