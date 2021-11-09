Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eaton in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $173.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $174.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eaton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 24.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

