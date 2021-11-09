Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.70 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $125.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

