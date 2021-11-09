Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.70 Million

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $125.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.