10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Critical Analysis

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $171.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 64.72 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -183.60 Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 56.69 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

