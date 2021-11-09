$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $190.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $753.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

