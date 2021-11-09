HC Wainwright Cuts Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Price Target to $8.00

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.11 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

