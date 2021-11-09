KeyCorp Raises Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $92.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CYRX opened at $83.21 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

