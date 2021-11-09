Broadwind (BWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWEN stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

