BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.21.

BIGC opened at $59.69 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,558 shares of company stock worth $6,519,269. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

