The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.10 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

