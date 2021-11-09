Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
