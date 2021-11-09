Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.