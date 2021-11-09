CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter.

TSE:CIX opened at C$29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.41. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.14.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

