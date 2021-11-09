SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

