Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

