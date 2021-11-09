AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

