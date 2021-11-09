Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.11 ($33.07) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.