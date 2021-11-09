Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.13

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.13 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 276.42 ($3.61). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 274.85 ($3.59), with a volume of 13,730,549 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tesco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.