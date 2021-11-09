Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.27

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.27 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 199,779 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.27. The company has a market capitalization of £193.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.