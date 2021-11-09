Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

