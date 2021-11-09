Piper Sandler Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $11,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.