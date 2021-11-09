William Blair Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 592.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.43 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 77.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.