Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 10,550 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.65%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

