Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of GMED opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

