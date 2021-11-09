FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.80. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

ICLR opened at $268.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

