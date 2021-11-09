Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.02

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.02 and traded as high as C$61.29. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$60.60, with a volume of 299,877 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.