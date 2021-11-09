Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 14,157,007 shares.
The company has a market cap of $105.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.22.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
