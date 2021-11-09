Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 14,157,007 shares.

The company has a market cap of $105.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

