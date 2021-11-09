Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.