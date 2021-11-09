Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

AVNW has been the topic of several other reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.18 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

