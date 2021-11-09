Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Sell

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

LCI opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

